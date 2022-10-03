BREAKING: Courtois out indefinitely

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is out indefinitely and there’s no timetable for his return to the team, club sources told Managing Madrid. Courtois missed Sunday’s home match against Osasuna with a sciatica attack, the same condition that will keep him out of action until he feels better. That means that he could miss the upcoming Clasico against Barcelona.

Courtois will get treatment in Valdebebas trying to get better, but this condition is unpredictable and no doctor is able to tell when the pain will disappear. “It could be days or it could be weeks,” club sources added.

Backup goalkeeper Lunin will replace Courtois while the Belgian player is out, so this could be a pivotal moment in Real Madrid’s season. Lunin was a bit shaky during the 1-1 draw against Osasuna but Madrid trust his potential and believe he can do a solid job replacing Courtois, who was the best goalkeeper in European football during the 2021-2022 season.