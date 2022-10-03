Feller Called Up To France’s U-23 Team; Toletti Dropped From Senior Side

Real Madrid winger Naomie Feller has been called up to France’s U-23 side to replace Margaux le Mouel, who has dropped out.

Margaux le Mouel (forfait) est remplacée par Naomie Feller en Équipe de France U23



The 20-year-old joins a large number of Madridistas who will travel for the international break, such as Sofie Svava, Caroline Weir, and Kenti Robles.

Feller has promised in whatever minutes she’s had at Madrid, which were impacted by an injury she just recently recovered from.

Meanwhile, Sandie Toletti has been dropped due to the knock she sustained vs. Rosenborg, which led to a mid-game sub and kept her out of yesterday’s contest vs. Athletic Bilbao.

Thus, Toletti will miss out on an exciting set of fixtures against EURO finalists Germany (October 7) and Sweden (October 11).

Hopefully, her injury isn’t too serious and she can use these next several days to rest and recuperate in time for Madrid’s next set of matches. She has already proved to be a starter and an immensely valuable addition to the squad and will be needed for big Champions League contests vs. Chelsea and PSG.