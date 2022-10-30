Real Madrid vs Girona 2022 live stream: Time, TV channels and how to watch La Liga online

Real Madrid host Girona in what should be a manageable home game in La Liga. Los Blancos need as many of those as they can get right now, given that they will have to give it all when they host Celtic next Wednesday in the Champions League.

Girona are fighting to avoid relegation this season and are one of the worst teams in La Liga. Some familiar faces like Miguel Gutierrez and Reinier Jesus are finding minutes there, but it’s clear that Girona will not have an easy path towards trying to stay in La Liga this year.

Midfielders Luka Modric and Fede Valverde are back and should return to the starting lineup, while Karim Benzema is still out and will need to wait a bit longer before he lead the team’s offensive line. Coach Carlo Ancelotti could decide to make some more rotations in this one just keep his veterans fresh for Wednesday’s crucial match against Celtic.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 10/30/2022

Time: 16:15 CET, 11:15am EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.