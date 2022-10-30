Real Madrid vs Girona, 2022 La Liga: Predicted lineups

Real Madrid’s home match against Girona should be a manageable one, even more so after the return of key midfielders Luka Modric and Fede Valverde.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy, Tchouameni, Kroos, Modric, Valverde, Rodrygo, Benzema.

Girona predicted XI: Gazzaniga, Couto, Bueno, Lopez, Hernandez, Herrera, Romeu, Garcia, Villa, Vallejo, Castellanos.

Real Madrid are clearly the better team and should take care of business in comfortable fashion at the Bernabeu. That should allow the team to cruise and focus on Wednesday’s crucial match against Celtic, where they will try to secure the first spot in the group stage of the European competition.

Valverde and Modric will likely return to the lineup although Ancelotti could decide to make some rotations in this match. If that’s the case, players like Vazquez, Camavinga or Asensio could get a chance to feature in the starting lineup once again.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 10/30/2022

Time: 16:15 CET, 11:15am EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

