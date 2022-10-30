CONFIRMED lineups: Real Madrid vs Girona, 2022 La Liga

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Girona in La Liga.

Real Madrid starting XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Rudiger, Alaba, Mendy, Camavinga, Kroos, Modric, Valverde, Rodrygo, Benzema.

Girona starting XI (TBC): Gazzaniga, Couto, Bueno, Lopez, Hernandez, Herrera, Romeu, Garcia, Villa, Vallejo, Castellanos.

Real Madrid will have to take care of business in this game and then focus on Wednesday’s match against Celtic in the Champions League, which will be the team’s priority in order to clinch the first spot in the Group Stage. Ancelotti should have a good chance to manage the legs of his veterans in this match.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 10/30/2022

Time: 16:15 CET, 11:15am EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

