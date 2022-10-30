How Deep is Your Squad : 30 October 2022

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

It’s Matchday

Real Madrid have an opprtunity to put some distance between them and the Catalans and some daylight between themselves and the mattress makers.

Karim misses out and Rodrygo has had health issues that saw him miss training. Ancelotti will be forced to innovate but that’s why he gets the big money and he’s been very vocal about being ralatively pleased with the depth of his squad. He needs to make it work. It will be difficult if he cannot get Rodrygo onto the field.

Reinier and Miguel visit the familiar surroundings of the Bernabeu

Reinier was one of Real Madrid’s more highly rated prospects when he was signed. A wasted two years at BVB sought to derail his career but he’s back in Spain trying to prove his worth at Girona. It’s still early days given how much time he’s missed but the talent is there. A lot of hard work awaits him if he wishes to return to the Bernabeu permanently.

| Ancelotti: "Miguel Gutierrez? He played some games last season because Mendy and Marcelo were injured. He did well. We are evaluating him ahead of the future. If he does well he will return." — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) October 29, 2022

Miguel Gutierrez is an interesting youngster that Real Madrid and Carlo are very skeptical about despite his obvious talent. Being a fullback at a top club requires quite a lot and he’ll have to meet the physical and tactical levels shown by the likes of Carvajal and Ferland Mendy. I do wonder if Alaba can play at LB, then surely Miguel can do it too?

Camavinga looking sharp

A lot more will be expected from Camavinga. He is clearly struggling tactically this season despite his technical abilities on and off the ball. Patience is required but with an ageing duo like Kroos and Luka not expected to always be at the races, the youngster will once again be important this season. He needs to put in that Tchouameni level of work.

Fun Stuff

Karim to be a father again

