Real Madrid vs. Sevilla 2022 Live Stream: Time, TV Channels, & How To Watch Liga F online

Real Madrid face Sevilla today at home in Liga F. This is matchday 7 of the season and Las Blancas need a win after drawing vs. Levante and PSG last week. Sevilla have the type of squad that theoretically makes them a top 7 side in the league.

The All Whites need to watch out for box threats like Ana Franco, Cristina Martín-Prieto, Inma Gabarro, and ex-Madridista Jessica Martínez (not all of whom will start), especially after Sevilla’s recent switch to a 3-4-1-2 system.

Cristian Toro’s new system has put his strikers in better positions and also maximized the qualities of Amanda Sampedro in the #10 role. However, it has also probably made them more vulnerable defensively — an issue that was already a big one to begin with.

How to Watch

Date: 10/30/2022

Time: 19:00 CET (2:00 pm ET)

Venue: Estadio Alfredo Di Stéfano

Available streaming: DAZN ES YouTube Channel