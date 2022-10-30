Starting Lineups: Real Madrid vs. Sevilla; Liga F

Real Madrid are all set to play Sevilla in matchday 7 of Liga F. Alberto Toril has gone with a strong lineup to get Las Blancas back to winning ways, with the match vs. Villarreal at midweek likely being the one he’ll rotate in. Remember, Madrid have to host Barcelona next Sunday. Cristian Toro has also chosen Sevilla’s best, as expected.

Lineups

Real Madrid XI: Misa, Teresa, Rocío, Toletti, Maite, Nahikari, Weir, Kathellen, Lucía, Athenea, Svava

Subs: Gérard, Kenti, Ivana, Olga, Esther, Lorena, Claudia F., Møller, Feller, Zornoza, Freja Siri

Predicted formation: 4-3-3

Sevilla XI: Sullastres, Diana Gomes, Teresa, Nago Calderón, Inma Gabarro, Payne, Meseguer, Débora García, Cahynová, Martín-Prieto, A. Sampedro

Subs: Yoli Aguirre, Eva Llamas, Jessica Martínez, Ornella, Almudena, Arola Aparicio, Nicoli

Predicted formation: 3-4-1-2

How to Watch

Date: 10/30/2022

Time: 19:00 CET (2:00 pm ET)

Venue: Estadio Alfredo Di Stéfano

Available streaming: DAZN ES YouTube Channel