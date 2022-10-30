Starting Lineups: Real Madrid vs. Sevilla; Liga F

Real Madrid are all set to play Sevilla in matchday 7 of Liga F. Alberto Toril has gone with a strong lineup to get Las Blancas back to winning ways, with the match vs. Villarreal at midweek likely being the one he’ll rotate in. Remember, Madrid have to host Barcelona next Sunday. Cristian Toro has also chosen Sevilla’s best, as expected.
Lineups
Real Madrid XI: Misa, Teresa, Rocío, Toletti, Maite, Nahikari, Weir, Kathellen, Lucía, Athenea, Svava
Subs: Gérard, Kenti, Ivana, Olga, Esther, Lorena, Claudia F., Møller, Feller, Zornoza, Freja Siri
Predicted formation: 4-3-3
Sevilla XI: Sullastres, Diana Gomes, Teresa, Nago Calderón, Inma Gabarro, Payne, Meseguer, Débora García, Cahynová, Martín-Prieto, A. Sampedro
Subs: Yoli Aguirre, Eva Llamas, Jessica Martínez, Ornella, Almudena, Arola Aparicio, Nicoli
Predicted formation: 3-4-1-2
How to Watch
Date: 10/30/2022
Time: 19:00 CET (2:00 pm ET)
Venue: Estadio Alfredo Di Stéfano
Available streaming: DAZN ES YouTube Channel
