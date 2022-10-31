Player Ratings: Real Madrid 1 - 1 Girona; 2022 La Liga

After a mid-week loss, the first of the season, to RB Leipzig, Real Madrid returned to La Liga at the Santiago Bernabeu looking to get back to winning ways. There were opportunites for loanees and buy-back option players on the Girona side: Reinier Jesus and Miguel Guttierrez —both with the chance to play against their parent club. The game ended 1-1 with Los Blancos failing to stamp their authority on the match. Below are Managing Madrid’s player ratings for the game:

Thibaut Courtois—7: Never truly tested by Girona, yet they managed to take another clean sheet from the Belgian thanks to a controversial penalty decision. Thibaut only had 1 save to make all game.

Dani Carvajal—4.5: Valery Fernandez got the better of Carvajal on more than one occasion. The fullback position was one where Madrid needed more production in the final third.

Antonio Rudiger—8.5: If every player entered the match with the same commitment and intensity as Rudiger it could have been a very different score line.

David Alaba—6: Role was mostly as facilitator in build-up. Finished the match at left back, but maybe should have been pushed to that position earlier.

Ferland Mendy—4: Offered very little in the final third and was out of position in transition leaving Toni Kroos isolated in a foot race with Yan Couto on more than one occasion.

Toni Kroos—6: Given a harsh sending off after accumulating two yellow cards.

Eduardo Camavinga—6.5: Performs at a higher level when he doesn’t sit in between the lines and instead carries the ball from deeper positions to break lines.

Luka Modric—7: Finished the match with a game-high of 5 key passes. Tried to find pockets of space to beat Girona’s defensive block, but was frustrated.

Fede Valverde—7: Did not look fully fit, but still managed to keep Miguel Gutierrez quiet and provided an assist for Vinicius Junior.

Vinicius Junior—6: Scored, but still not at his early season best.

Rodrygo—6.5: Hit the post, nearly scored with a long range effort in the first half, and dropped into pockets of space to connect play with ease. Faded out of the game as the match wore on, but was involved in late controversy with a goal taken off him by VAR.

Substitutions:

Marco Asensio—5: Gave away the penalty from which Girona scored after a handball inside the box. Had an excellent right footed volley inside the box miraculously saved by Gazzaniga.

Mariano—7: Lively after coming on late in the game. Won the ball around the center circle with an excellent tackle and then released Vinicius Junior on a break which ultimately led to a foul and a dangerous free kick for Madrid.

Eder Militao—N/A: Plugged in at center back to give Madrid an additional aerial threat and move Alaba to left back.