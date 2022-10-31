 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Open Thread: October 31, 2022

Your Manic Monday issue of the Daily Merengue!

By NeRObutBlanco
Real Madrid CF v Girona FC - LaLiga Santander Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d totally go hiking with: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou (AKA KFZ), Juninho and, of course... yours truly.

Losing Momentum?

So, Los Blancos’ advance was halted by a Stuani equalizer late in the second half. This result is back-to-back with another disappointing result - the loss against RB Leipzig, in which Real were underwhelming to say the least. First of all, what’s your take on said draw?

Benzema has certainly been missed, being the Royal Whites’ heavy hitter and all. Still, we have enough depth to beat both of them. Now, we were always going to get results like this on the way, but the truth is, both of these could have been avoided. We can only hope Karim is back soon and that we steer clear of more injuries, to allow the team some continuity and thus their momentum back.

Have a nice day and may the Madridismo be with ya all.

