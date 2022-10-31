Managing Madrid Podcast: Real Madrid 1 - 1 Girona Post-game

AUDIO:

VIDEO:

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Jose Perez discuss:

Real Madrid’s starting XI

How the midfield functioned

Eduardo Camavinga’s performance

Girona’s set up

Our backline and transition defense

Real Madrid’s offense

The roles of Ferland Mendy and Dani Carvajal

Antonio Rudiger’s performance

Toni Kroos’s performance

The referee controversies

Miguel Gutierrez vs Fede Valverde

What does this mean for the league title race?

And more.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Jose Perez (@jcperez_)