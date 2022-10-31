Michel on the disallowed goal: “For me there should not be a foul, but the rule says that it is”

Girona coach Michel spoke to the media after his side drew against Real Madrid 1 - 1 at the Bernabeu on Sunday evening.

“In the first half we have been what we want to be,” Michel said of his analysis of the game. “We sacrificed ourselves in defense against the champion and with the ball we have been good, and we have had the two best chances. We have had the fortune of the penalty too. We have known how to suffer because we have had a brutal mentality against one of the best in the world.

“The game could have gone either way, but it’s very difficult to come back when they’re ahead. I don’t assess whether it’s fair or not, I don’t want to assess that, I’m tired of the statistics. I’m happy with how the team has worked, the effort It has been incredible, the help, everything”.

Of course, Michel was asked about the referee controversies.

“The situation of the goal happened to us in Almería,” Michel, who had a near-identical goal for his team disallowed last week against Almeria. “Footballistically it is a goal, but the rule says no. It is a game action, for me there should not be a foul, but the rule says that and that is where the play ends. And the penalty action I haven’t seen, but they says yes because Asensio’s had his hand raised”.