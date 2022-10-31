Player Ratings: Real Madrid 2 - 0 Sevilla; Liga F

Starting XI

GK: Misa Rodríguez — 7/10: An assured display from the Madrid No 1. She didn’t have much to do in the first half but was up to the task when called upon, making two notable saves in the first half.

RB: Lucía Rodríguez — 6.5/10: A much more attacking display from her than we have been accustomed to seeing. She was solid and kept wing-back Toni Payne quiet. She had a brilliant opportunity when her cross-shot destined for the top right corner was parried away.

CB: Kathellen Sousa — 6/10: A much improved performance from her compared to the game against PSG. Her passing and distribution was better and she had a couple of chances to score at the other end, but her headers just went wide. She still needs to improve in 1v1 duels, as she was overpowered a few times by Martín-Prieto.

CB: Rocío Gálvez — 9/10: The best center-back on the team currently. She has been brilliant since coming back to the team. Her reading of the game and awareness has been top class, although she didn't have much to do — especially in the first half. Capped off an assured performance with the opening goal.

LB: Sofie Svava — 7/10: Was effective in attack as she always is, providing dangerous crosses and making runs that freed her to create overloads down the left flank. She was also strong in defense, especially against Inma Gabarro and Amanda Sampedro.

CM: Sandie Toletti — 6/10: Still searching for her form after getting injured. She had a quieter game than Teresa but kept things ticking along nicely in midfield.

CM: Teresa Abelleira — 7.5/10: After surprisingly missing out on the PSG game, she was back and was deployed in a double pivot with Toletti. She had a composed and assured performance in midfield, running the show and dictating the tempo of the game. Assisted Rocío’s goal from a corner.

RW: Athenea Del Castillo — 7.5/10: Started like a house on fire, dribbling and nutmegging defenders for fun. She caused Sevilla a lot of problems in the first half; however, her end product was missing today. She faded slightly in the second half.

CAM: Caroline Weir — 8.5 /10: A typical Caroline Weir performance. She was our most dangerous attacking threat, linking play and creating chances to score for herself and Nahikari. Played in her favorite No. 10 position and reveled dropping deep and popping up everywhere. Capped off a nice evening with a well-taken goal. That's now four goals in Liga F and she's currently Real Madrid’s top scorer in the league.

LW/LAM: Maite Oroz — 6/10: Playing as a false winger on the left, Maite had a good game considering this is not her natural position. She linked up play with midfield, especially with Teresa and Weir. Maite also tucked infield to allow Svava space to overlap on the left.

CF: Nahikari García — 6/10: Worked hard all game but never got as much service as she would’ve liked. She didn't have many chances and blazed the one opportunity she got over the bar — she attempted a quick turn and finish with her weaker right foot.

Substitutes

LWB: Olga Carmona — 7/10 (replaced Lucia; 62’): Came in for Lucia at 0-0 in what was a system change to a 3-4-1-2 and immediately provided impetus and attacking threat to our play. Assisted Weir for the second goal.

CF: Esther González — 5/10 (replaced Toletti; 62’): Was introduced to add extra attacking threat while Madrid were in search of the opening goal. Her energy and work rate was evident as the team became more dangerous going forward.

CM: Claudia Zornoza — 5/10 (replaced Maite; 76’): Came in to stabilize the midfield and add more solidity and composure at 1-0. Kept the play ticking nicely.

RB: Kenti Robles — 5/10 (replaced Nahikari; 76’): Was introduced as Toril opted to revert to a back four. Solid defensively for the 14 minutes she was in but did not have much time to affect the game in attack.

RW: Naomie Feller — N/A (replaced Athenea; 87’): Brought in for Athenea with a few minutes left but did not have time to do anything noteworthy.