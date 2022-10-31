 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Butragueño: “What we witnessed is very strange”

Real Madrid’s spokesman talked about the controversial decisions during the team’s 1-1 draw against Girona.

By Lucas Navarrete
/ new
Casemiro Farewell Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

Real Madrid’s spokesman Emilio Butragueño talked to the club’s official TV channel and shared his thoughts about the controversy surrounding some of the decisions taken by the referee during the 1-1 draw between Real Madrid and Girona.

“We don’t like talking about the referees, but what we witnessed here is very strange. Unluckily, we had everything going against us,” said Butragueño.

The former player joined coach Carlo Ancelotti, who said that the referee “made the penalty up” during his post-match press conference.

Real Madrid are very unhappy about the penalty called on Marco Asensio and also Rodrygo’s foul on Girona’s goalkeeper, as both calls probably cost the team the three points.

Los Blancos will have a very important match against Celtic next Wednesday, a game which they can use to gain some confidence and momentum after their two poor performances against Leipzig and Girona last week.

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid