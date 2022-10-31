Referee named for Champions League match between Real Madrid and Celtic

UEFA have appointed French referee Stephanie Frappart as the woman in charge of Real Madrid’s home match against Celtic, which will be played next Wednesday at 6:45pm CET.

Per Realmadrid.com

Real Madrid will secure the first spot in the group with a win, no matter what happens between Shakhtar and Leipzig. Los Blancos could also win the group if they match Leipzig’s result, meaning that a draw would be enough if Leipzig can’t beat Shakhtar in Ukraine.

Los Blancos are the heavy favorites to earn the victory against Celtic, but the same could’ve been said this Sunday and Girona managed to get a 1-1 draw. Ancelotti’s men need to regain some confidence and momentum and the home game against Celtic should be a good opportunity for them to do so.