Dani Carvajal’s words to referee Melero Lopez following Girona draw

Real Madrid’s home 1-1 draw with Girona did not come without a fair share of refereeing controversy. No less than three major decision were called against Los Blancos: the handball decision on Marco Asensio, the Rodrygo game-winning goal that was disallowed by VAR, and a red card to Toni Kroos — the first of his Real Madrid career.

After the final whistle blew, images were caught by Movistar+ of Dani Carvajal conversing with referee Melero Lopez. “I think it is impossible to interpret the entire match in a worse way. Impossible”. The fullback did not bite his tongue when confronting the referee. Following the game, Carvajal also spoke to the press saying that “we are not going to be giving the officiating more thought”.

Carlo Ancelotti was also vocal after the match — raising his displeasure with the referee’s decisions. Reports today from MARCA and AS, suggest there may be disciplinary action taken against the Real Madrid manager after the RFEF submitted a compliant.

It was two important points dropped at home against a relegation candidate. Without their Ballon d’Or striker, Real Madrid struggled to find the back of the net. It looked like a win was on course following Vinicius Junior’s goal, but the three major decisions taken by referee Melero Lopez influenced the underwhelming final result.