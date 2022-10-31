Erik Ten Hag gives former Real Madrid midfielder the ultimate praise

It took a few weeks before Erik Ten Hag introduced Casemiro to the Manchester United starting eleven, but once he did, the Brazilian immediately left his mark. The defensive midfielder has become a cornerstone to Ten Hag’s new-look United side. Manchester United appear to be a real contender for the top four and a place in next season’s UEFA Champions League. Erik Ten Hag has gone so far to single out his new midfielder for praise:

“I call him the cement in midfield. In and out of possession, he makes such a difference and gives the team an extra edge. He helps the team dominate. He is a top player.”

Since breaking through as a starter at Real Madrid in the 2015/2016 season under Zinedine Zidane, Casemiro has gone on to be an undisputed starter and leader under every manager he has played for both at club and country. Tite has Casemiro as one of the first names on the team sheet while all of Zidane, Lopetegui, Solari, Ancelotti, and now Erik Ten Hag have trusted Casemiro at the base of their midfield.