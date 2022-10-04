Managing Madrid Podcast: How much does the Osasuna game matter in the grand scheme of things?

AUDIO:

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete discuss:

How forgiving can we be of Real Madrid’s performance vs Osasuna?

Did certain players fail to establish themselves?

Lucas’s take on Karim Benzema’s form

How much does this Osasuna game actually matter in the grand scheme of things?

Reflecting on some of the performances on Sunday night

The offside call

Osasuna’s low block

Fede Valverde’s

Thibaut Courtois

Is Andriy Lunin ready?

And more

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarrete)