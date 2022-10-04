Las Blancas Podcast: Post-Game Analysis With Athletic Expert; Reacting To UWCL Draw

BOOK YOUR TICKETS TO OUR EL CLASICO PODCAST IN MADRID.

On this episode of Las Blancas podcast, hosts Om Arvind and Yash Thakur discuss Real Madrid’s 3-0 win over Athletic Bilbao. They are joined by Isa, an expert guest, who you should absolutely follow on Twitter.

Talking points:

Freja Siri in for Toletti and Nahikari for Esther

Athletic Bilbao’s XI and injuries

Why Peke Barea didn’t start

The reasons behind Athletic’s good start

Iraia Iturregi’s tactics

Athletic’s errors at the back

Real Madrid’s press on the first goal

How Las Blancas asserted control over the ball and the match

Athletic’s defending and Quiñones’ keeping on the second goal

Maite looking quite good on the left wing and her overall impact

Athletic’s subs

Assessing Maite from the opposition perspective

Weir’s love for Maite

Nahikari’s complete performance

Weir’s elite press resistance

Athletic’s standout players in the game

Reacting to Madrid drawing Chelsea and PSG in the UWCL group stage

The case for optimism

PSG’s weaknesses

December as the Month of Death

Lieke Martens’ form for PSG

And more

