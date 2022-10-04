Las Blancas Podcast: Post-Game Analysis With Athletic Expert; Reacting To UWCL Draw

BOOK YOUR TICKETS TO OUR EL CLASICO PODCAST IN MADRID.
On this episode of Las Blancas podcast, hosts Om Arvind and Yash Thakur discuss Real Madrid’s 3-0 win over Athletic Bilbao. They are joined by Isa, an expert guest, who you should absolutely follow on Twitter.
Talking points:
- Freja Siri in for Toletti and Nahikari for Esther
- Athletic Bilbao’s XI and injuries
- Why Peke Barea didn’t start
- The reasons behind Athletic’s good start
- Iraia Iturregi’s tactics
- Athletic’s errors at the back
- Real Madrid’s press on the first goal
- How Las Blancas asserted control over the ball and the match
- Athletic’s defending and Quiñones’ keeping on the second goal
- Maite looking quite good on the left wing and her overall impact
- Athletic’s subs
- Assessing Maite from the opposition perspective
- Weir’s love for Maite
- Nahikari’s complete performance
- Weir’s elite press resistance
- Athletic’s standout players in the game
- Reacting to Madrid drawing Chelsea and PSG in the UWCL group stage
- The case for optimism
- PSG’s weaknesses
- December as the Month of Death
- Lieke Martens’ form for PSG
- And more
Hosts this week:
Om Arvind (@OmVAsports)
Yash Thakur (@Odriozolite)
Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)
Guest:
Isa (@orozismo)
