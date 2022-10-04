Daily Thread: 4 October 2022

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, Kung_Fu_Zizou, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and yours truly, Felipejack

Training ahead of Shaktar

Lukita is back in training

Besides Modric, the other player who trained normally with the team yesterday was Lucas Vazquez and both will probably be available vs Shakhtar. About Modric, Igor Jovicevic, Shakhtar’s coach, said:

Nobody has done what Modrić did, neither Xavi nor Iniesta.

However, Camavinga took a knock during Sunday’s game and trained inside facilities. The plan for Courtois, our biggest concern, is to rest to be 100% ready for El Clasico, but it’s not clear if it’s possible. It’s a day-by-day situation.

Higuaín announced he’ll retire after this season

️| Higuain: “I played for 7 years in the best club in the history.” @ellarguero pic.twitter.com/fZy8WdENYD — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) October 3, 2022