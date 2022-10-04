Valverde: “I earned this, I feel important at Real Madrid”

Real Madrid midfielder Fede Valverde has talked to Uruguayan press about his recent performances in the club, where he has succeeded and achieved international relevancy.

“Today’s Fede Valverde isn’t the same player he was three years ago. With effort and humbleness I earned this, I feel very important at the club today,” said Valverde about his role.

The midfielder explained how his relationship with Carlo Ancelotti helped him become the player he is today.

“He is giving me more minutes nowadays, he started doing that by the end of last season. With a single look Carlo is telling you many things and that makes you grow as a player and as a person. I didn’t start last Sunday and when that happened before, I got angry. I learned,” he said.

Valverde shared his thoughts about his ability to play multiple positions and revealed where he feels more comfortable.

“I feel really well as a midfielder, I think that’s where I can show my best skills and help the team, both on offense and on defense. When you play there you have more freedom than on the wing,” he added.

Valverde concluded his interview by talking about his confidence when shooting the ball.

“The shots that were hitting the post in previous years are now going in and that gives me confidence. Today I shoot more often because I am more confident, I trust myself a lot more,” he said.