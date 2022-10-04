 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Managing Madrid Podcast: An ode to Higuain

Higuain retires, so here’s an excerpt from Kiyan’s upcoming book

By Kiyan Sobhani
/ new
Real Madrid’s Argentinian forward Gonzal Photo credit should read PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/AFP via Getty Images

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, in honour of Gonzalo Higuain’s retirement yesterday, released an excerpt from his upcoming book, ‘The Holy Book of Madridismo’. This section is about Higuain’s time at Real Madrid.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

