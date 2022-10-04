Lorenzo Sanz’s son: “Haaland has a clause that allows him to leave after 2 years but with priority for Real Madrid”

Lorenzo Sanz’s son, Fernando Sanz, who is also a former Real Madrid defender, went on Spanish TV last night to share some information he has on Erling Haaland’s release clause.

”Erling Haaland has an exit clause in 2024 to go to Real Madrid,” Sanz explained on El Chiringuito. “The information I have is that there is an exit clause for Haaland in the second year, and the curious thing is that it is with very beneficial to one club in particular: Real Madrid,”

Sanz claims that Haaland’s release clause does not favour just any club, but leans specifically to Real.

“Haaland puts in a clause that allows him to leave after two years but with priority for Real Madrid,” Sanz explained. “Madrid puts up whatever money it takes and takes Haaland without talking to City,”

Haaland to Real Madrid will be an easy rumour to create for the next couple years. The Norwegian reportedly wanted to play in Real Madrid but couldn’t because of Karim Benzema’s presence. Will he be a Real Madrid player in 2024?