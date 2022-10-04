Ancelotti: “Speaking about luck when you lose is masking your problems”

Real Madrid are back in Champions League action this midweek and Carlo Ancelotti spoke to the media on Tuesday lunchtime. He firstly spoke about this Wednesday night’s opponents Shakhtar Donetsk and their impressive start to the group, as they’ve beaten RB Leipzig and drawn with Celtic. The coach stated: “We know this will be an important match to try to reach nine points. After Sunday’s draw, we also want to bounce back well against this dangerous opponent, with quick forwards on the counter. We have full respect for this opponent. It’s a shame that they have many issues to overcome in terms of training and travelling.”

Ancelotti on Real Madrid’s injuries

The Italian also provided a detailed injury update, revealing: “We’re without Courtois still, and he’ll also be doubtful for Getafe on Saturday, and we’re without Dani Ceballos too, due to a hamstring issue, but Luka Modrić and Lucas Vázquez are back. I’m still not sure if Modrić will start the match, though.”

Ancelotti on the merit of last year’s Champions League win

Critics are still claiming that Real Madrid’s Champions League triumph last year wasn’t deserved and that they weren’t the best team in the competition. But, Ancelotti dismissed that in a lengthy speech about what it means to win this tournament.

He said: “What does it mean to be the best? It’s not just about having the ball, as there are many parts to football. In the Champions League, the small details might be more important. I think Real Madrid is the club that has best managed these fine margins in the history of this competition. You can concede three goals quickly, which has happened to me in a final, or you can score two late goals back to back, which has just happened for me in a semi-final. But, it’s not about luck. Speaking about luck is masking the problems you have and not giving credit to the opponent. If we say we were unlucky against Osasuna, for example, that would be hiding our problems and the merit of the opponent.”

Ancelotti on the criticism of Benzema

Karim Benzema is about to win the Ballon d’Or, but he is also being criticised by many Real Madrid fans. Asked about the angry messages sent to Benzema after Sunday’s penalty miss, Ancelotti responded: “People can think what they want. It’s normal in football, but it doesn’t affect us.”

Ancelotti on Hazard’s quotes with Belgium

While away on international duty, Eden Hazard revealed that he expects and hopes to play more minutes with Real Madrid. But, the Italian insisted that Hazard understands the situation, stating: “Eden hasn’t had to speak to me because he knows the situation, that there’s a lot of competition. I think his situation is quite clear.”