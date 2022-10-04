 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Real Madrid announce squad for Champions League match against Shakhtar

Modric is back.

By Lucas Navarrete
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Atletico de Madrid v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga Santander Photo by Fermin Rodriguez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid have published their squad list for Wednesday’s home match against Shakhtar in the third game of the 2022 UEFA Champions League’s Group Stage.

REAL MADRID SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Lunin, Luis López, Cañizares.

Defenders: Carvajal, Militão, Alaba, Vallejo, Nacho, Odriozola, Rüdiger, F. Mendy.

Midfielders: Kroos, Modrić, Camavinga, Valverde, Lucas V., Tchouameni.

Forwards: Hazard, Benzema, Asensio, Vini Jr., Rodrygo, Mariano.

Luka Modric and Lucas Vazquez are back with the team and will be available for the game, just like Eduardo Camavinga, who missed Monday’s training session and was questionable.

Needless to say, coach Carlo Ancelotti might still decide to keep Modric on the bench and give him some minutes during the second half, as muscle injuries are always tricky especially for veteran players like the Croatian midfielder.

Courtois will miss his second game with a back injury and Lunin will start between the sticks.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Date: 10/05/2022

Time: 21:00 CET (local time), 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spin.

Available TV: Movistar Liga de Campeones (Spain)

Available Streaming: Paramount+, Fubo.TV (USA).

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid