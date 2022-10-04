Real Madrid announce squad for Champions League match against Shakhtar

Real Madrid have published their squad list for Wednesday’s home match against Shakhtar in the third game of the 2022 UEFA Champions League’s Group Stage.

REAL MADRID SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Lunin, Luis López, Cañizares.

Defenders: Carvajal, Militão, Alaba, Vallejo, Nacho, Odriozola, Rüdiger, F. Mendy.

Midfielders: Kroos, Modrić, Camavinga, Valverde, Lucas V., Tchouameni.

Forwards: Hazard, Benzema, Asensio, Vini Jr., Rodrygo, Mariano.

Luka Modric and Lucas Vazquez are back with the team and will be available for the game, just like Eduardo Camavinga, who missed Monday’s training session and was questionable.

Needless to say, coach Carlo Ancelotti might still decide to keep Modric on the bench and give him some minutes during the second half, as muscle injuries are always tricky especially for veteran players like the Croatian midfielder.

Courtois will miss his second game with a back injury and Lunin will start between the sticks.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Date: 10/05/2022

Time: 21:00 CET (local time), 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spin.

Available TV: Movistar Liga de Campeones (Spain)

Available Streaming: Paramount+, Fubo.TV (USA).

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.