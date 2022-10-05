Managing Madrid Podcast: Shakhtar Preview

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Jose Perez discuss:

Shakhtar Donetsk’s troubles

Carlo Ancelotti’s quote about Shakhtar

Why their results are deceiving

How will Shakhtar lineup defensively vs Real Madrid?

The danger of Mykhaylo Mudryk

Key players and key matchups

Starting XIs for both teams

And more.

Thanks for being a Patron. We hope you enjoy the show!

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and it’s podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Jose Perez (@jcperez_)