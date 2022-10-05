Real Madrid vs Shakhtar, 2022 Champions League: Predicted lineups

Real Madrid host Shakhtar in the third match of the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League’s Group Stage, hoping to bounce back from the draw against Osasuna.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Lunin, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy, Tchouameni, Valverde, Kroos, Rodrygo, Vinicius, Benzema.

Shakhtar predicted XI: Trubin, Konoplya, Bondar, Matviyenko, Mykhailichenko, Stepanenko, Zubkov, Bondarenko, Sudakov, Mudryk, Sikan.

Modric will be available but coach Carlo Ancelotti will likely make him come off the bench so that he can gradually improve his form without taking any serious risks. Real Madrid need this win and that’s why no other rotations are expected, meaning that Militao is likely to start.

Valverde and Kroos would feature in the midfield alongside Tchouameni, with Rodrygo, Vinicius and Benzema leading the offense and trying to be more productive than they were when Real Madrid hosted Osasuna last Sunday.

Lunin will replace Courtois in the starting XI while Courtois is out with his back injury.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Date: 10/05/2022

Time: 21:00 CET (local time), 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spin.

Available TV: Movistar Liga de Campeones (Spain)

Available Streaming: Paramount+, Fubo.TV (USA).

