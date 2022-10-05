Real Madrid vs Shakhtar 2022 live stream: Time, TV channels and how to watch Champions League online

Real Madrid host Shakhtar Donetsk just three days after the disappointing 1-1 draw against Osasuna at the Santiago Bernabeu. Los Blancos will want to bounce back and make a statement in the Champions League, where they’re leading the group two points ahead of Shakhtar.

The schedule will be frantic for the squad this month, so Ancelotti and his men should try to clinch the first spot in the Group Stage as early as possible. That would give the Italian coach a chance to make rotations in the Champions League and take the weekend games more seriously, something which could be valuable considering that Los Blancos will face quality teams like Sevilla and Barcelona in La Liga over the next few weeks.

Madrid have what it takes to beat Shakhtar and are clearly the better team, but the same could’ve been said last Sunday and Los Blancos completed a very mediocre performance. Tonight, they have to take care of business.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Date: 10/05/2022

Time: 21:00 CET (local time), 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spin.

Available TV: Movistar Liga de Campeones (Spain)

Available Streaming: Paramount+, Fubo.TV (USA).

