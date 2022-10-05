 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

CONFIRMED lineups: Real Madrid vs Shakhtar, 2022 Champions League

All set for another Champions League game.

By Lucas Navarrete
Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Shakhtar in the Champions League’s Group Stage.

Real Madrid starting XI: Lunin, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy, Tchouameni, Valverde, Kroos, Rodrygo, Vinicius, Benzema.

Shakhtar starting XI (TBC): Trubin, Konoplya, Bondar, Matviyenko, Mykhailichenko, Stepanenko, Zubkov, Bondarenko, Sudakov, Mudryk, Sikan.

As expected, Militao returns to the lineup. Real Madrid have the better team and should be capable of bouncing back from the 1-1 draw against Osasuna, but they will still have to take this game very seriously if they want to earn the three points.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Date: 10/05/2022

Time: 21:00 CET (local time), 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spin.

Available TV: Movistar Liga de Campeones (Spain)

Available Streaming: Paramount+, Fubo.TV (USA).

