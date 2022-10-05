CONFIRMED lineups: Real Madrid vs Shakhtar, 2022 Champions League

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Shakhtar in the Champions League’s Group Stage.

Real Madrid starting XI: Lunin, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy, Tchouameni, Valverde, Kroos, Rodrygo, Vinicius, Benzema.

Shakhtar starting XI (TBC): Trubin, Konoplya, Bondar, Matviyenko, Mykhailichenko, Stepanenko, Zubkov, Bondarenko, Sudakov, Mudryk, Sikan.

As expected, Militao returns to the lineup. Real Madrid have the better team and should be capable of bouncing back from the 1-1 draw against Osasuna, but they will still have to take this game very seriously if they want to earn the three points.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Date: 10/05/2022

Time: 21:00 CET (local time), 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spin.

Available TV: Movistar Liga de Campeones (Spain)

Available Streaming: Paramount+, Fubo.TV (USA).

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.