Real Madrid to extend Benzema’s contract until 2024 — report

Of course, everyone knew this was coming: Real Madrid will extend Karim Benzema’s contract in what is an absolute no-brainer of a decision. Benzema, who will win the Balon D’or this season, has a contract that expires this summer. Real Madrid were always going to extend him at least one more year.

A report this morning from Fabrizio Romano states that Benzema will be extended until 2024.

“Real Madrid are set to complete the agreement with Karim Benzema to extend his contract until June 2024,” Romano said on his social media today. “Real expect Benzema to be Ballon d’Or winner — also celebrating his incredible year with new contract.”

It makes sense to do a one-year extension for now, as it falls in line with Real Madrid’s policy in how they deal with stars over the age of 30. Benzema thoroughly deserves this contract. He has been immense for a few years now, and was instrumental to titles in the last couple seasons.