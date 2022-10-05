Ceballos out until January with hamstring injury

Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos will be out until January with a hamstring injury he picked up in training this past week. Ceballos was in a lot of pain right after being injured and the club’s medical staff was pessimistic about the extent of his injury, with the tests revealing that he will need to spend quite some time off the field.

This is very bad news for Ceballos, who is on a expiring contract and was hoping to earn a good deal during the rest of the season. Some reports even suggested that Real Madrid were keen on extending his contract, although that ultimately didn’t happen and Ceballos appeared to be set on leaving the club as a free agent.

Furthermore, Ceballos was going to be a relevant player right after the upcoming FIFA World Cup, as he would’ve stayed in Valdebebas working and getting ready for the matches immediately after the tournament. Considering that he will have to regain his form and conditioning during the winter, Ceballos won’t be able to make much of an impact then.