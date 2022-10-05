Real Madrid Juvenil A beat Shakhtar Donetsk convincingly in UEFA Youth League, 6-1

It was a blowout today at Estadio Alfredo di Stefano, as Alvaro Arbeloa’s Real Madrid Juvenil A side comfortably and convincingly beat Shakhtar Donetsk’s youth side.

Arbeloa’s team generated a plethora of chances, relentlessly, throughout the game, and that they scored six goals is only a fair reflection of the dominance of their football.

Gonzalo Garcia and Cesar Palacios scored two goals a piece, while Iker Bravo and Pol Fortuny both chipped in with a goal each. Some of the link-up play between Cesar Palacios and Iker Bravo was beautiful, as was the passing from deep from Manuel Angel.

The synergy and great connection between Palacios and Bravo was apparent all game, but also encapsulated perfectly on the opening goal of the game, where Palacios passes and moves brilliantly before finding Bravo in the box:

30’ GOAAAAAAAAAAL IKER BRAVO !!!!! Great touch and good finish .



Assist from César Palacios - 2 goals & 1 assist in 3 games this season.



Top work from Yusi at the beginning.



JUVENIL A 1-0 SHAKHTAR !! pic.twitter.com/e060tScCiB — Real Madrid Fabrica (@FabricaMadrid) October 5, 2022

With the win, Juvenil A sit top of their UEFA Youth League group with seven points.