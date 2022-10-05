Ancelotti: “The important thing is that we created the chances”

After a 2-1 win over Shakhtar Donetsk, in which Real Madrid could have won by a lot more, Carlo Ancelotti spoke to the media and analysed the game as so: “I’m satisfied because we played really well and combined well up front. We had many chances, but we weren’t clinical. The important thing, though, is to create the chances. We did reduce our intensity too much because we thought the match was comfortable and over. It’s normal to relax when you feel you can relax. So, I made that point at half time, that it wasn’t over. You can then turn a game into a dangerous one. That said, we only gave up one chance in the second half as our defence was solid.”

Ancelotti on wrapping up the group

Real Madrid can qualify for the last 16 and, depending on other results, even win the group next week when they face Shakhtar again. On this possibility, Ancelotti stated: “We do have a great chance to wrap up the group next week. That’s a big thing because you can save energy.”

Ancelotti on Rodrygo’s positioning and cramp

The coach was asked about Rodrygo’s position in this game, as he often moved away from the right wing. On this, Ancelotti said: “That wasn’t an attacking change, it was a defensive one. It was for pressing. We defended in a slightly different way compared to other matches because Rodrygo has that energy to challenge their centre-backs, who are good with the ball.”

The Brazilian went off with what looked like a physical issue and Ancelotti confirmed that this wasn’t anything serious. He said: “It was just cramp.”