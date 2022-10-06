Managing Madrid Podcast: Real Madrid 2 - 1 Shakhtar Donetsk Post-game, Champions League 2022 - 2023

BOOK YOUR TICKETS TO OUR EL CLASICO PODCAST IN MADRID.

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, Euan McTear, Sam Leveridge, and Mehedi Hassan discuss:

Toni Kroos: “We could’ve won 7-1”

Luka Modric rested

The Starting XI

Why Carlo Ancelotti deserves a lot of credit

Is this XI the Once de Gala?

Rodrygo Goes’s role and a breakdown of both goals

Real Madrid’s pressing

Karim Benzema’s performance

Aurelien Tchouameni

Bernabeu atmosphere

New non-reliance on Benzema?

Ancelotti’s explanation of Rodrygo’s role on defense

Bernabeu’s dust during construction

Fede Valverde’s ability to replace Luka Modric long term

Andriy Lunin’s performances

Set pieces woes

Julen Lopetegui sacked

And more.

