Player Ratings: Real Madrid 2 - 1 Shakhtar Donetsk, Champions League 2022 - 2023

Here are Managing Madrid’s ratings tonight for all of Real Madrid’s starters

Andriy Lunin: 6. The Ukrainian goalkeeper wasn’t tested much. He conceded a goal and looked shaky trying to catch a cross in the second half. He still has yet to keep a clean sheet in his Real Madrid career.

Dani Carvajal: 6.5. Relatively quiet game for the right-back, but he did provide a lot of fight and hard work.

Eder Militao: 7. Two very important defensive interventions on Mykhayhlo Mudryk and a couple great balls over the top to Fede Valverde.

David Alaba: 6.5. While the Austrian did have four key passes, his marking was poor on Shakhtar’s goal where Oleksandr Zubkov was left free in the box.

Ferland Mendy: 7.5. He made an immense last second defensive intervention on Mudryk in the second half, and was press-resistant throughout the game.

Fede Valverde: 8.5. He didn’t get on the scoring sheet, but he had a game-high seven key passes and was involved in Real Madrid’s build-up and attack throughout the game. He owned the right side of the field and was omni-present.

Aurelien Tchouameni: 7.5. Didn’t have much to do defensively in transition, played good vertical passes throughout the game and had a game-high 98.5% passing accuracy.

Toni Kroos: 8.5. The German was in fine form as a deep-lying playmaker. Kroos had a game-high 110 touches, completed 98% of his 99 passes, and had five key passes.

Rodrygo Goes: 9. The best player on the field. Scored one, assisted the other. His free roaming role as a link-up central player was brilliant.

Karim Benzema: 8. Didn’t score, but should’ve had at least one assist with his beautiful passing in the box and that would’ve seen him tie Andres Iniesta’s record for all-time assists in the Champions League. The Frenchman had six key passes. He’s still missing a goal, though.

Vinicius Jr: 8. Dazzled the Bernabeu with some incredible dribbling. Scored Real Madrid’s second goal. Should’ve been more efficient with his nine (!) shots, but the Brazilian has been on fire this season and can be forgiven. Was great in several attacking sequences.