Haaland has no Real Madrid clause in his contract with Manchester City, says Guardiola

Manchester City attacker Erling Haaland doesn’t have a release clause in his contract with the British club, and no other clause that would facilitate a potential move to Real Madrid, according to Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola.

“It’s not true, he doesn’t have a specific release clause to join Real Madrid. It’s not true, it’s just rumors, people talking and that’s something we can’t control. The most important thing is that he adapted so well and I believe he’s happy here. Nobody knows what will happen in the future, but he’s happy now,” said Guardiola after City’s win against Copenhaguen.

A report from El Chiringuito indicated that Haaland had a release clause to join Real Madrid in 2024, but Guardiola denied the rumors and it looks like it won’t be that easy for Los Blancos to sign the Norwegian attacker in the future.