20 years ago today: Ronaldo Nazario scores brace on his Real Madrid debut

On this day 20 years ago, one of the best debuts in Real Madrid history took place.

On October 6th, 2002, new Real Madrid signing Ronaldo Nazario finally made his debut for the club after missing the first few games due to injury. It was the fifth game of the season: a game against Alaves at the Bernabeu.

Ronaldo entered the game in the 64th minute for Javier Portillo, and his first touch, and by extension, his second touch, were magical. He received a Roberto Carlos cross and took it down with his chest, setting himself up to score a volley. Not long after, Ronaldo received a pass from Steve McManaman in the box to expertly finish at the far post. In between the two goals, he should’ve had an assist after a beautiful no-look pass found Luis Figo in the box, but the Portuguese winger shot right at the keeper.

Here are Ronaldo’s highlights from that memorable day: