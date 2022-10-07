Freja Siri Gets Minutes For Sweden’s U23 Side

Freja Siri got the start for Sweden’s U23 side in what looked like a 4-2-3-1 vs. Belgium at 16:00 local time (10:00 am ET).

The Swede was Real Madrid’s final signing of the summer window, arriving from Racing Louisville to add a true defensive midfield presence to the side. She started in Madrid’s last game vs. Athletic Bilbao and has looked fairly comfortable with Las Blancas so far.

Freja played the full ninety minutes in the friendly vs. Belgium, but couldn’t helped her side to a victory, losing 2-1, with Matilda Vinberg scoring for Sweden and Lisa Petry and Jarne Teulings netting for Belgium.

Lorena Navarro was another Madrid player called up to her respective U23 side. Spain faced off against Italy today at 18:00 local time (12:00 pm ET), but there is a lack of available information on what took place. Although we know Spain won 1-0, there is no lineup data as of yet, so it is unclear whether Lorena featured.