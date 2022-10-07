Managing Madrid Podcast: The Super League / Florentino Perez Mega Debate Mailbag

BOOK YOUR TICKETS TO OUR EL CLASICO PODCAST IN MADRID.

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete discuss:

If we could add one galactico to this team it would be….

Erling Haaland vs Kylian Mbappe

Why Haaland won’t slow down

Why isn’t Antonio Rudiger in the once de gala?

Rudiger or Militao vs Barca

Fede Valverde’s role

Florentino Perez’s comments at AGM

A massive debate about the European Super League

Fede’s best position

Pep Guardiola denying the clause for Haaland to Real Madrid

Is there a psychological barrier from the 0-4 Clasico?

And more.

Thanks for being a Patron. We hope you enjoy the show!

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarrete)