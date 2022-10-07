Daily Thread: 7 October 2022

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

There will be a new position at the club and Santiago Solari will have this new role.

Santiago Solari's return to Real Madrid is close to being finalized. There will be a new role created within the club from which he will direct everything that happens in Valdebebas at a football level for the men and women's section. @Santos_Relevo pic.twitter.com/zP7RhDZWji — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) October 6, 2022

Will Kroos renew his contract?

Per report, Kroos has a renew offer, but the club think is close to retiring at the end of the season.

Injury updates

Courtois will be out vs Getafe (let’s see if Carlo confirms on today’s press conference) and vs Shakhtar. Ceballos’ injury looks less severe than previously thought, so he might be fit before the WC starts.

Jude Bellingham is the priority

Real is convinced Bellingham is the player they need, and the player wants to join. Juni Calafat is handling his transfer personally. Contacts with player’s entourage have increased in recent months. The player will cost around €100 million, which Real consider acceptable. There are other clubs interested, mainly Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United.

