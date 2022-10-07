Courtois aiming for El Clasico return

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois will miss the team’s next two away games against Getafe and Shakhtar and then try to be back when Real Madrid host El Clasico on October 16th, club sources told Managing Madrid. Courtois is doing better but the pain on his sciatica hasn’t gone away completely, meaning that he still requires rest and treatment before he can defend Real Madrid’s goal, per those same sources.

The Belgian goalkeeper will try his very best to be back in time for the match against Barcelona knowing that his presence is crucial. Even if Lunin is a decent goalkeeper, Courtois has been world-class in the last couple of seasons, so Madrid’s coaching and medical staff will surely keep their fingers crossed about his recovery.

Real Madrid will have to take care of business away from the Bernabeu against Getafe and Shakhtar, two very important games before the decisive El Clasico.