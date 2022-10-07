 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Churros y Tácticas Podcast: La Liga vs UCL ‘fairness’ debate, Xavi and Messi’s quotes, some salt

Kiyan and Diego also reflect on the UCL results, Barca’s UCL / economical situation, and more

By Kiyan Sobhani
Real Madrid v Barcelona - Supercopa Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

  • Xavi Hernandez’s quote about La Liga being a more ‘just’ competition than the UEFA Champions League
  • The full context of what Lionel Messi was saying about Real Madrid
  • A big UCL vs La Liga debate
  • Barca vs Inter and why are Barca are not in a good spot
  • Barca’s crosses and tactical issues vs Inter
  • Their economic situation if they fail to get out of the group stages
  • And more.

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

