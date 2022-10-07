Churros y Tácticas Podcast: La Liga vs UCL ‘fairness’ debate, Xavi and Messi’s quotes, some salt

AUDIO:
VIDEO:
On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:
- Xavi Hernandez’s quote about La Liga being a more ‘just’ competition than the UEFA Champions League
- The full context of what Lionel Messi was saying about Real Madrid
- A big UCL vs La Liga debate
- Barca vs Inter and why are Barca are not in a good spot
- Barca’s crosses and tactical issues vs Inter
- Their economic situation if they fail to get out of the group stages
- And more.
Did you enjoy these Churros? Get a more raw version once per week exclusively over on Patreon.com/ChurrosyTacticas.
Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.
Do you enjoy this podcast? Become a patron and earn rewards for as little as $3 / month! Patreon.com/ChurrosYTacticas
Loading comments...