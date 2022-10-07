Churros y Tácticas Podcast: La Liga vs UCL ‘fairness’ debate, Xavi and Messi’s quotes, some salt

AUDIO:

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

Xavi Hernandez’s quote about La Liga being a more ‘just’ competition than the UEFA Champions League

The full context of what Lionel Messi was saying about Real Madrid

A big UCL vs La Liga debate

Barca vs Inter and why are Barca are not in a good spot

Barca’s crosses and tactical issues vs Inter

Their economic situation if they fail to get out of the group stages

And more.

