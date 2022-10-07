UPDATED: Benzema likely out against Getafe

UPDATED 12:28pm CEST: Coach Carlo Ancelotti said that Benzema could still play against Getafe if he feels better tomorrow. The striker missed today’s pre-match training session.

Karim Benzema will miss Saturday’s away match against Getafe as Carlo Ancelotti and his coaching staff have decided to give him some rest and manage his minutes. Benzema didn’t train with the squad this Friday and will be fresh and ready to go when Real Madrid visit Shakhtar next Tuesday.

Benzema’s presence when Real Madrid host Barceona in the first El Clasico of the season is not in danger either. This is just Ancelotti and his staff trying to keep Benzema as fresh and ready as possible during this busy October.

Rodrygo will almost certainly replace Benzema in the starting lineup this Saturday, with Valverde likely playing on the right side of the offensive line. Luka Modric could return to the starting lineup while Toni Kroos might be the one sitting on the bench if Ancelotti decides to give Eduardo Camavinga a chance to feature in the XI.