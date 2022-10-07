Ancelotti: “Benzema isn’t ruled out vs Getafe yet, we’ll evaluate on Saturday morning”

Ahead of Real Madrid’s short trip to Getafe this weekend, Carlo Ancelotti spoke to the media to discuss a number of topics. He started with a preview of the game, pointing out that Los Blancos lost 1-0 at Getafe last season. He said: “We remember the struggles we had in this fixture last season. Getafe haven’t started so well, but they have been a solid team for a while and they always play with intensity and good organisation. They don’t give you much space. It’s not easy to win there, but we’re confident.”

Ancelotti on Benzema’s status

There were some reports on Friday morning claiming that Karim Benzema wouldn’t play this game and that he’d be rested, having missed Friday training. But, the coach provided a different update, stating: “He has played 90 minutes in two matches in a row. He might be rested tomorrow, but he’s not yet ruled out for tomorrow, so if he is fine tomorrow morning then he can play the match. He was the key to last season’s success and can be the key again. I think we’ll see the same Karim as always. I’m not worried about his form.”

Ancelotti on players taking it easy ahead of the World Cup

The coach was also asked about the psychology of his players at this stage of the season, when they might want to ensure they don’t pick up an injury that’d rule them out of the World Cup. On this, he said: “The psychological aspect is important in modern football, but I’m not worried about it because this team has demonstrated that to me. Knowing the players, I’m not worried about this. But, we will need to evaluate these things and the rest well. Usually, when players are tired they lie and tell you they’re fine, they can be insincere. That can cause an injury. I’d prefer my players to tell me if they’re not 100 percent, but that’s only happened twice in my 30 years of coaching. And I’ll tell you who. It was Pepe in a Champions League final and Clarence Seedorf in a league match.”

Ancelotti on whether Real Madrid will press more

After deciding to press a lot in the midweek game against Shakhtar Donetsk, especially with Rodrygo, Ancelotti was asked if the 2022/23 Real Madrid will do more pressing than last year’s squad. On this, he replied: “Real Madrid don’t have just one identity. Sometimes there will be matches where we’ll need to press higher. Some games we’ll need a low block. We are a complete team and can do it all, from having the ball to letting the opposition have the ball.”

Ancelotti on Rüdiger’s lack of minutes

Antonio Rüdiger hasn’t become a starter yet, which might have surprised some. On how the player is coping with his time on the bench, Ancelotti explained: “He knows he is very important for us. He is a world-class centre-back, just like Militão and Alaba are, and Nacho too even if he’s playing less. Therefore, with these four centre-backs we’re good. Sometimes one will rest, and it’s Nacho who has been left out more than the others. But, even that can change in the future.”

Ancelotti on Courtois’ issue

Thibaut Courtois is still unavailable for the Getafe game and the coach was asked if he could return in midweek in the Champions League. He explained: “With his issue, taking the flight to Warsaw might not be the best thing for him. I think he’ll certainly be there for the Clásico, but we need to have a good think about whether he should make the Champions League trip.”

Ancelotti on Haaland

Asked about Erling Haaland and the possibility of a transfer in 2024, the coach was blunt. He simply said: “No, I won’t talk about Haaland.”