Managing Madrid Drawing Board: Dark Brandon Perez vs Paris’s Oil Merchant

Welcome to our drawing board, where our resident cartoonist, Finn, will sling out some dope and exclusive art for you — usually on the back of a big moment that’s captured our attention in the Real Madrid world. Here’s Finn’s latest drawing, and if you ever want to look back at Finn’s previous (and amazing) work, just check out our Drawing Board page.

Nasser Al-Khelaifi can’t help himself from talking about Real Madrid. Twice in the last few months the Paris Saint-Germain president has spoken out that Real shouldn’t celebrate a competition (the Champions League) that they want to leave, and most recently, Al-Khelaifi stated that “Real Madrid are afraid of the competition”.

At Real Madrid’s Annual General Meeting last Sunday, Florentino addressed this comment when he was discussing the European Super League, and said that Al-Khelaifi “should be reminded that Real Madrid are the most successful club in history”.

Here’s Finn’s take on the exchange: