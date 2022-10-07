Real Madrid announce squad for La Liga match against Getafe

Real Madrid have published their squad list for Saturday’s away match against Getafe in La Liga.

REAL MADRID SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Lunin, Luis López and Cañizares.

Defenders: Carvajal, Militão, Alaba, Vallejo, Nacho, Odriozola, Rüdiger and F. Mendy.

Midfielders: Kroos, Modrić, Camavinga, Valverde, Lucas V. and Tchouameni.

Forwards: Hazard, Asensio, Vini Jr., Rodrygo and Mariano.

As expected, Karim Benzema will miss the game with the muscle fatigue that kept him out of Friday’s training session. Coach Carlo Ancelotti didn’t want to rule him out during his pre-match press conference but just a few hours later the team published the squad list without the French striker, who will be back against Shakhtar.

More rotations are expected, and players like Toni Kroos, Dani Carvajal or David Alaba could get some rest in this game, so it will be interesting to see what Ancelotti has in mind considering that Madrid need to bounce back after last week’s draw against Osasuna.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 10/08/2022

Time: 21:00 CEST, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Coliseum Alfonso Perez, Getafe, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

