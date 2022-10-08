Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Benzema’s load management; Fede’s leap; the next Messi vs Ronaldo

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

Apple and mushroom picking

Thanksgiving food and Persian curries

Karim Benzema out vs Getafe

Fede Valverde’s leap

Will the Shakhtar XI be the same XI Real Madrid will field in El Clasico vs Barcelona?

Gerard Pique’s electric bike

Grading Ansu Fati’s season so far

Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland in a Clasico future

And more.

Enjoy the raw Churros, legends!

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

Do you enjoy this podcast? Become a patron and earn rewards for as little as $3 / month! Patreon.com/ChurrosYTacticas