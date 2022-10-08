 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Benzema’s load management; Fede’s leap; the next Messi vs Ronaldo

Kiyan and Diego are here with a raw batch of churros just in time for the weekend

By Kiyan Sobhani
FBL-ESP-LIGA-BARCELONA-REAL MADRID Photo by JOSE JORDAN/AFP via Getty Images

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

  • Apple and mushroom picking
  • Thanksgiving food and Persian curries
  • Karim Benzema out vs Getafe
  • Fede Valverde’s leap
  • Will the Shakhtar XI be the same XI Real Madrid will field in El Clasico vs Barcelona?
  • Gerard Pique’s electric bike
  • Grading Ansu Fati’s season so far
  • Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland in a Clasico future
  • And more.

Enjoy the raw Churros, legends!

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

