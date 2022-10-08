Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Benzema’s load management; Fede’s leap; the next Messi vs Ronaldo

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:
- Apple and mushroom picking
- Thanksgiving food and Persian curries
- Karim Benzema out vs Getafe
- Fede Valverde’s leap
- Will the Shakhtar XI be the same XI Real Madrid will field in El Clasico vs Barcelona?
- Gerard Pique’s electric bike
- Grading Ansu Fati’s season so far
- Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland in a Clasico future
- And more.
Enjoy the raw Churros, legends!
