Getafe vs Real Madrid, 2022 La Liga: Predicted lineups

Real Madrid visit Getafe without key stars Thibaut Courtois and Karim Benzema. Both of them should be more than ready to face Barcelona in El Clasico next weekend but in the meantime Los Blancos will have to take care of business without them.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Lunin, Vazquez, Militao, Rudiger, Mendy, Tchouameni, Modric, Camavinga, Valverde, Vinicius, Rodrygo.

Getafe predicted XI: Soria, Suarez, Djene, Duarte, Alvarez, Iglesias, Aleña, Algobia, Arambarri, Mayoral, Unal.

Real Madrid have the better team even and Carlo Ancelotti might give some rest to starters like Carvajal, Alaba or Kroos. Los Blancos need to keep increasing their confidence ahead of El Clasico, as their momentum has decreased a little since the last FIFA break.

Rodrygo will replace Benzema in the center of the team’s offensive line as he did while the Frenchman was injured, so Ancelotti and his staff will surely hope to see him performing at a high level once again.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 10/08/2022

Time: 21:00 CEST, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Coliseum Alfonso Perez, Getafe, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

