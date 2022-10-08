Getafe vs Real Madrid 2022 live stream: Time, TV channels and how to watch La Liga online

Real Madrid visit Getafe just a week ahead of the first El Clasico of the season. However, it wouldn’t be wise to start thinking about that match and take Getafe lightly, as Los Blancos need to keep improving their form and confidence after the past FIFA break.

Luka Modric will likely return to the starting lineup but Madrid will be without Thibaut Courtois and Karim Benzema. Those two were arguably the team’s two most important players last season, so it won’t be easy for Ancelotti to replace them effectively.

Getafe haven’t been particularly impressive so far this year but players like Unal and Borja Mayoral can be a threat if Los Blancos don’t pay attention to coverage and defensive transition, so coach Ancelotti will want to make sure that his starters play with intensity and composure in order to get a manageable and comfortable away win.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 10/08/2022

Time: 21:00 CEST, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Coliseum Alfonso Perez, Getafe, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

