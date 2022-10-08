CONFIRMED lineups: Getafe vs Real Madrid, 2022 La Liga

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Getafe in La Liga.

Real Madrid starting XI: Lunin, Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Alaba, Tchouameni, Modric, Camavinga, Valverde, Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo.

Getafe starting XI (TBC): Soria, Suarez, Djene, Duarte, Alvarez, Iglesias, Aleña, Algobia, Arambarri, Mayoral, Unal.

This is Real Madrid’s last La Liga game before next weekend’s El Clasico, so Carlo Ancelotti and his men will have to forget all about the disappointing 1-1 draw against Osasuna and earn the three points in convincing and encouraging fashion when they visit Getafe’s Alfonso Perez tonight.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 10/08/2022

Time: 21:00 CEST, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Coliseum Alfonso Perez, Getafe, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

